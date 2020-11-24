Timm Mayhew
South Byron - Timm R. "Mayhem" Mayhew, 73, headed down the drag strip of life and pulled his chutes for the last time November 14, 2020.
He entered this world for a wild ride on January 24, 1947, the son of Willard and Virginia Mayhew.
On June 19, 1965, Timm married his high school love, Sandra Perry. Together they raised two sons Jeff and Joe.
Timm loved life, family, good friends and the chance to cause, or be on the receiving end of a good belly laugh. There was never a lack of a good story about his childhood growing up with his brothers and sisters in a small town, or of the great friends, co-workers and bosses he had at Michel's Corporation and his many years as an engineer at Mercury Marine.
Timm's knowledge of engines was second to none, which led him to fulfill a childhood dream. To drag race. Starting as a hobby in 1966, he raced his street car and other friends' cars. He was also tuning cars for friends and coaching others sharing his knowledge, and helping on pit crews of several local racers.
Timm's first dedicated race took place in 1975. His friendship with fellow racer Jim Wick led Timm to building engines, tuning and driving "Matchmaker" Super Stock B Dodge. He set an SS/B record and won several important races.
Because of Timm's success, Jim sold the Dodge and he and Timm built; a Plymouth Pro Stock. Timm found his true love of building engines at this time. He created engines that were more than competitive. He built championship quality power plants. He won championships in drag racing, Open Wheel, Stock Car and truck pulling with his engines.
After his retirement at Mercury Marine he enjoyed working in his yard, riding his V Rod, and days by the pool with his neighbors and friends and family gatherings, Sundrop runs with his buddies, doing house projects, and enjoying life his best friend Karen.
Timm is survived by his sons, Jeff and Joe Mayhew; grandchildren, Ireland, Isabelle, Ryan, Sam and Ally Mayhew; great grandchildren, Marley, Vanessa and Elijah Mayhew; brothers, Jim (Cheryl) Mayhew, and Tom (Joann) Mayhew; sisters, Carol Smith and Linda (Mike) Conrad; as well as nieces, nephews, special friend, Karen Rogne, and his pup, Miley.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Mayhew; parents, Willard and Virginia Mayhew; brother, Dennis Mayhew; brother-in-law, Ray Smith; and in-laws, Milo and Maxine Perry.
Unfortunately, due to Covid no arrangements have been made at this time. A family burial and celebration of life to be held in Spring.
