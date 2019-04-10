Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 E. Merrill Ave.
Fond du Lac, WI
Timothy Carl Guell

Fond du Lac - Timothy Carl Guell, 54, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born on May 13, 1964 in Fond du Lac to Thomas and Carol (Manthey) Guell.

Tim married Sue Piekarz on March 9, 2001 in Stevens Point, WI.

Tim graduated from LP Goodrich High School in 1983. Tim worked as a factory worker at Swenson (Milso Manufacturing) for many years. He also worked at Stevens Point Journal as a machine operator. Tim was a member of Holy Family Parish and The Eagles Club #270.

Tim loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to the cottage and spending time with his mother-in-law at the resort on Pearl Lake; he also loved to water ski, build his garden and watch the birds. Tim received trophies for diving. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Tim enjoyed relaxing to music. Tim really enjoyed being with his family at family functions.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; two children, Jason Guell and Theresa (Christopher) Legler; two stepchildren, Lindsay (Tim) and Nicholas Ambrosius; three grandchildren; his mother, Carol; three siblings, Tamra Guell, Thomas (Barb) Guell and Theresa (Rick) Claudel; special dog, Charlie; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, Tom; one brother, DeWayne Guell; one sister, Dawn Guell and other relatives.

Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. And on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 8:00 to 9:15 AM at the funeral home.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 59 E. Merrill Ave., Fond du Lac. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
