|
|
Timothy J. Freismuth
Green Lake - Timothy J. Freismuth, 63, of Green Lake, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1957 in Fond du Lac, the son of Martin and Monica Loehr Freismuth. Timothy graduated from LP Goodrich High School Class of 1975. Most recently he worked for Leeco Steel in Oshkosh. Timothy enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, going to casinos, painting, cooking, and canning.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; three children, Tony (Melissa) Freismuth of Princeton, Scott Freismuth of Ripon, and Amy (Justin) Meyer of Berlin; four grandchildren, Hunter, Aubree, Fisher, and Weston; eleven siblings, Theresa Trenshaw, Ted (Wendy) Freismuth, Trudy (Mark) Snortum, Annette (Vince) Artura, Mike Freismuth, Mary Rhode, Pat (Jackie) Freismuth, Peter Freismuth, Tom (Corinne) Freismuth, Michelle Rosenthal, and Pam Freismuth; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Tony Peter Freismuth, Diane Lynn Freismuth, and Tina Gordon.
A private family service will be held. A time of visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Lakeside Park, Oven Island West.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020