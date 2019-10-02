Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
North Fond du Lac Community Center
280 Garfield Street
North Fond du Lac, WI
1958 - 2019
Timothy S. Lemke, 61, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 1, 1958 to Stanley and Laura (Ritchie) Lemke in Fond du Lac.

Tim married Mona J. Schwartz on July 27, 1985 at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.

Tim worked for Sodexo at Marian University and was a manager at Kwik Trip for 17 years. Tim loved to spend time with his grandchildren, Rhylee, Brooklyn, Aubree, Roland and all of his pets. He enjoyed bowling, the Packers and Brewers, tinkering on cars and computers. He was always surrounded by the love of his family.

Tim is survived by his wife, Mona; two children, T. J. (Dani) Lemke and Heather (Nick) Kemp; grandchildren, Rhylee, Brooklyn, Aubree and Roland; five siblings, Duane (Diane) Lemke, Sharon Hodorff, Sandy (Gary) Meisenburg, Darrell (Connie) Lemke and Stephen (Kathryn) Lemke; mother-in-law, Beverly Schwartz; two sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Rick) Raube and Kim (Kevin) Krueger; brother-in-law, Nick Schwartz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gloria (Herb) Marshall, Linda Kutcheck and Roberta Lemke; father-in-law, Kenneth Schwartz; brother-in-law, Dennis Hodorff and many of his pets.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the North Fond du Lac Community Center, 280 Garfield Street, North Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Cremation has taken place.

After three and half years of battling against cancer, Tim's at peace. The family would like to thank the Agnesian Cancer Center, especially the staff and his social worker, Kristie Hepp and Agnesian Hospice Hope.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019
