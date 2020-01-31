|
Todd C. Feyen
Fond du Lac - Todd C. Feyen, 58, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac. He was born in Fond du Lac on Wednesday, July 26, 1961 to Donald and Judith (neé Richardson) Feyen. On Saturday, September 18, 2010 Todd married Arlene Ebert in Fond du Lac.
Todd enjoyed motorcycles, golf, camping, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling. He especially loved all things Elvis. But it was his step-grandchildren, Skye, Starr and Wyatt that would always brighten his day. Todd was a conductor for the Canadian National Railway (CN).
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; two children, Kyle Feyen and Mellissa Feyen; his father, Donald (Nancy) Feyen; two step-children, Todd (Cindy) Giese and Jessica (Lucas) Wanner; three step-grandchildren, Skye Wanner, Starr Wanner and Wyatt Giese; his sister, Terri Vanderbloomer; three step-brothers, Danny, Dwayne, and Dale; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith; and his brother, Jeff Feyen.
Visitation will be held from 300 PM - 700 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A funeral service will follow at 700 PM. In addition, a visitation at the funeral home will be held from 1000 AM - 1200 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 with burial in Rienzi Cemetery to follow.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020