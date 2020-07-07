1/1
Todd C. Johnson
Todd C. Johnson

Fond du Lac - Todd C. Johnson, 62, of Fond du Lac passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Todd was born February 23, 1958 in Green Bay, WI the son of Kenneth J. and Marilynn Heraly Johnson. Todd attended schools in Green Bay and later moved to Fond du Lac where he enjoyed working with landscaping and enjoying the outdoors. He later worked at St. Agnes Hospital and enjoyed volunteering in various capacities. Todd was an outdoor enthusiast and was an unwavering Green Bay Packer fan. There wasn't anything Todd wouldn't do for anyone as he had a heart of gold. Todd had a profound work ethic and a willingness to continue to move forward in a positive manner. He was a happy person and loved life to the max.

Todd is survived by his children: son, Keith (Shana) Johnson; daughter, Nicole Fyffe; grandchildren: Maxx, Grace, and Zoey; parents, Kenneth and Marilynn Johnson; siblings: Tim (Paula) Johnson, Wendy (Randy) Johnson, Rebecca Delsman, and Lori (Jonathon) Long; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; Todd's best friends who supported him in his journey in life: Jamie and Bob Mikkelsen; good neighbor Jon Zylka; along with Earl, Randy, Jenny, Mitch, and Gary.

Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and a cousin.

Memorial services and burial for Todd Johnson will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for the wonderful care which Todd received.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
