Tom Greifenkamp
Hartford - John Thomas Greifenkamp, "Tom," age 87 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Tom was born January 8, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Mary E. (nee Fleming) and Louis B. Greifenkamp. He served our country as a member of the United States Army. Tom was united in marriage to Arlene "Sisty" M. Kane on May 7, 1955 in Elmhurst, Illinois. He taught Social Studies and US History for 36 years, and coached multiple sports.
Tom is survived by his five sons, Mark, Tim (Karen Synstad), Rob (Mary), Dan, and Jon (Nicole) Greifenkamp; 10 grandchildren, Abby Warner (Chad), Sarah, Rachel, Maggie, Emma, Riley, Jack, Charlie, Will, and Gracie; siblings, Laura Ann (the late Manny) Greifenkamp-Rancer, Donald (Carol) Greifenkamp, Kathy Greifenkamp, Jay (Sheila) Greifenkamp, and Mary (the late David) Sparks; in-laws, Joe (Toni) Kane, Dennis (Kathleen) Kane; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Arlene; sister Polly (the late Joe) Librizzi, brother Rick Greifenkamp, sisters-in-law, Pat (the late Paul) LaFontaine, Suzy (the late Ray) Ketch. Tom's family will greet relatives and friends at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027) on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00p.m. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State Street Hartford, WI 53027) from 9:00a.m.-9:45a.m. Memorial remarks will commence at 9:45a.m. followed by mass of Christian burial at 10:00a.m. with Fr. Britto Suresh officiating. Private inurnment in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford, WI. Contributions to St. Kilian Catholic Church in Tom's memory are appreciated. Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed via St. Kilian Parish School's Facebook page and may be viewed after via StKiliancong.org/Parish