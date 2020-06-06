Tom Rudolph Flader
Fond du Lac - Tom Rudolph Flader, aged 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Tom was born on June 11, 1933 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to parents, Willard and Helen Flader. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in the class of 1951. To this day, he was on the committee for and a regular attendee of his high school class reunions. He subsequently attended UW-Madison and went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1956 - 1958.
On September 6, 1956 he married Joyce Keil and had two wonderful children. After 42 years of marriage they parted amicably to pursue separate paths.
Tom was an active member of his community being part of the Elk's club, Fond du Lac Yacht Club, EAA, South Hills, YMCA and supporter of the arts through contributions to and regular attendee of performances at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts. Following a career in pharmaceutical sales, he went out on his own as a realtor and appraiser in Fond du Lac.
Tom was well known for his intellectual wit and humor. He enjoyed socializing and spending time at his summer cottage at Winnebago Park. Tom never met a stranger. He was an avid reader and loved playing bridge, sheepshead, Scrabble, tennis, and playing the piano. Over the years, he owned many different sailboats and windsurfed on Lake deNeveu, Crystal Lake, and Lake Winnebago. He especially enjoyed his lunch buddies and their humor of which he was often the subject [victim].
Tom loved spending time in his woodworking shop, a lifelong hobby, and many of his ideas were published in various woodworking journals. An inveterate tinkerer, he held several patents.
His children and grandchildren gave him great reason to be very proud. Tom is survived by his daughter Joan (Sean) Kelly, grandchildren Patrick and Sara; daughter-in-law Janice Flader, grandchildren Jake (Deanna), Ian, and Lauren, great-grandchildren Hayley and James; sister-in-law Linda Flader; brother-in-law Bill Otto; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Flader; his parents, Willard and Helen Flader; brother, Jim Flader; and sister, Ann Katt.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Tom's name to the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts.
Due to current public health circumstances, there is no service at this time. Online condolences and a remembrance video are available at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.