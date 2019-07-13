Tony G. Agnos



Fond du Lac - Tony G. Agnos, 90, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born May 5, 1929 in Kalamata, Messinia, Greece, the son of George and Aspasia (Bersi) Anagnostopoulos. Tony moved to the U.S. in 1967 and years later became a legal citizen. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Fond du Lac and the chanter of the church for 52 years. He started chanting when he was 14 years old and loved to sing Greek folk songs and play violin. Tony had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around.



He is survived by his sister-in-law, Demetra Agnos of Fond du Lac; niece, Aspasia Agnos of Fond du Lac; nephew, George (Joanna) Agnos of Appleton and their children, Demetra, Michael, and Nicholas; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mike Agnos.



The visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home with Trisagion Service held at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 13 to July 15, 2019