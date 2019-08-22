Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Resources
1992 - 2019
Tyler Jerome Davis Obituary
Tyler Jerome Davis

North Fond du Lac - Tyler Jerome Davis, 27, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Fond du Lac on Monday, May 11, 1992.

Tyler loved hunting, fishing, skateboarding, and music. He truly enjoyed being with his family and friends. Tyler was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He had hopes and dreams of traveling and pursuing a career in construction. Tyler's greatest attribute was his heart. He had an amazing soul and his free spirit was too big for this world.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Amanda (Brad); father, John (Dawn); three sisters, Gwen, Jordan, and Jada; his stepsister, Athena and stepbrother, Aidan; maternal grandmother, Linda; maternal grandfather, Herb (Christine); and his paternal grandfather, Ray. He is further survived by four uncles, Colin, Mark (Nikki), Steve (fiancé Sabrina), and Mike (Sarah); his aunt, Dawn (Randy); and very special friends Marissa and Gregg.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Bev; great grandmothers, Ruth "Boofey" and Fran; great-grandfathers, Jerry and Herb; and his aunt, Debbie.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 4:30 PM. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in Tyler's honor.

Additional information and guestbook may be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
