Tyler Witt
Tyler Witt

Fond du Lac - Tyler Witt, age 35, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. Tyler was born March 12, 1985 to David and Ursula Witt in Fond du Lac, WI. Tyler was a Class of 2003 graduate of Campbellsport High School. He graduated with honors from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering in 2008. Tyler lived his life with passion, whether he was running marathons, riding his Harley, or obtaining his pilot's license and flying. Never one to sit still, Tyler also enjoyed golf, camping, donating his time to local charities, and managed to travel the globe. Tyler was employed by Abbott Laboratories as a Senior Engineer. His work in Abbott's Structural Heart division forever changed and benefited the lives of others he never met. Prior to his work at Abbott, Tyler was employed by Biomet in Warsaw, Indiana. At the time of his death, Tyler held more than a dozen United States patents.

Tyler is survived by his father and mother, David and Ursula Witt; sister, Kaitlyn; brother, Kyle; and significant other, Sarah. Tyler is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and coworkers. Tyler joined his paternal and maternal grandparents, uncles, Gerd and Charles in heaven.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, MN.

Visitation will also be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, WI from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM at church. Cremation has taken place in burial will follow in Empire Cemetery.

Family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Boys and Girls Clubs.

The Witt family would like to thank the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital Cardiovascular and Neurology ICU doctors, nurses, and staff for the care they provided Tyler.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
