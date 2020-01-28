|
|
Valeria Stephany
Fond du Lac - Valeria B. Stephany, age 90 of Fond du Lac, passed away on January 27, 2020 at St. Francis Home surrounded by her family. She was born November 28, 1929 on Thanksgiving Day in Jericho, WI ,daughter of Leo and Augusta (Freund) Buechel.
She attended Holy Trinity School in Jericho graduating in 1943, graduated from Chilton High School in 1947, and graduated from Business Institute College in Milwaukee in 1948. After graduation, Valeria was employed at Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp. and Giddings and Lewis until her marriage.
On May 5, 1951 she married Richard Stephany at Holy Trinity Church in Jericho. They resided in Johnsburg on the homestead until moving to North Fond du Lac in 1956. She was employed at Bestt Rollr and the Soo Line RR. In 1987, they moved to their retirement home in Amberg, WI until returning to Fond du Lac to be with their children in 2005.
In 2005, Valeria, Connie Huebschman and Kathy Schumacher organized "Mary's Helping Hands" quilting and craft club at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac and was active for almost 10 years.
She enjoyed playing cards and games, polka dancing, cleaning hickory nuts, and always had a puzzle on the table. Valeria also enjoyed Brewers, Packers, Badgers and bird watching especially cardinals, finches and woodpeckers.
Surviving are her children, Janet Stephany and Geri (Pat) Koepke of Fond du Lac, Pat (Brenda) Stephany of Pierre, SD, Ken (Sandy) Stephany of New Holstein, Chuck Stephany of Malone; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild coming in May.
Valeria is further survived by sister Clarinda (Lloyd) Meyer, brother Eldred Buechel, sister-in-law Mary Abler, special friends, Cindy Entringer and Joanne Stephany, relatives, and friends from up North.
Preceding Valeria in death were her husband Richard, her daughter Sandra, her parents, sisters Minerva (Leo) Albert, Elvira (Bruno) Kraus, Cleora (Bobby) Nett, and brother Elmer (Verna) Buechel.
SERVICES: Friends and relatives are welcome to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Friday, January 31, 2020 for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM to Noon, followed by a Liturgy of the Word at the funeral home at Noon, with Deacon Ricardo Munoz presiding. Entombment will take place at Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Valeria's wishes were that memorials be given to , St. Agnes Hospice Hope or for Masses.
Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020