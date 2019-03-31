Velebit J. Boblin



Fond du Lac - Velebit J. Boblin, 90, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born December 28, 1928 in West Allis, WI, the son of Michael and Lillian Walters Boblin. Vel served in the Merchant Marines for two years. On December 23, 1980 he married MaryAnne C. Gretz in Waukesha County. He worked for Gossen Corporation in Glendale for 33 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement, they moved to Pahrump, Nevada until moving back to Fond du Lac in 2012. Vel enjoyed fishing, Motocross, walking, playing penny poker, and spending time in the park.



He is survived by his wife, MaryAnne; one son, Mike (Melissa) Boblin of Mayville; four step children, Tina (John) Turner of Fond du Lac, Matthew Zweifel of Jackson, Andrew Zweifel of Fond du Lac, and Michael Zweifel of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Zachary Zweifel, Shannon Gammon, Michelle (Tom) Kotras, and Taylor (Kevin) Radke; great grandchildren, Brianna Schweitzer, Madison Schweitzer, Naliah Kotras, and Marcus Radke; brother, Denab Boblin of Panama City, Florida; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fritz, Everett, and Clifford; and sisters, Carol Rigler and Hope Garner.



Cremation has taken place and private services are being held.



