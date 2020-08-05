Verda B. Bond
Fond du Lac - For 99 years, Verda Bond lived life to the fullest with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. She died peacefully on Monday, August 3, with her three daughters by her side.
Verda was born in Sheboygan on January 28, 1921, one of eight children of August and Magdeline Zohlen. She attended Holy Name School and graduated from Sheboygan High School, and then went on to attend St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac. In 1944, Verda married the love of her life, Allan Bond, with whom she spent 72 wonderful years before his death at age 102 in 2016.
A lifelong nurse and caretaker with a kind and generous spirit, Verda worked briefly at St. Agnes at the start of her career and then worked at the Fond du Lac Clinic until her retirement. She was proud that all three of her daughters and one of her granddaughters followed in her footsteps and became nurses.
Verda enjoyed life immensely, especially the many years spent living at and visiting Lake DeNeveu, which remains a favorite family gathering place. She never missed a chance to take a swim in the lake and marked her 80th summer impressing her family by waterskiing. She continued to participate in water aerobics until recently. She watched every Brewer game alongside Allan and always had a freshbaked supply of his favorite cookies ready for him and any visitors. Verda and Allan traveled frequently to visit family near and far, and at family weddings she never shied away from the dancefloor. She loved dogs and served as a trusted dog sitter for her grandchildren for weeks, and even months, at a time.
In service to her community, Verda proudly volunteered at St. Francis Home for 40 years. She sewed quilts for her church and served as a "Big Sister" to Joanie for many years.
Above all, Verda loved to spend time with her family, for whom she served as a spunky, fun and energetic matriarch. She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her three daughters Barbara (Bob) Fuscaldo, Elizabeth (Tom) Baum and Christine Bond (Curt Spanbauer); by nine grandchildren and their families who adored her; by nine great-grandchildren who were fortunate to get to share time with her; and by dozens of nieces and nephews.
Verda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allan; brothers Cletus, Jack, Raymond and baby Jerome; and sisters Corona, Devota and Rita. Her brother Ray passed away on the same day just a few hours before Verda.
Due to continued restrictions on large gatherings, a private family service to celebrate Verda's life will be held on Monday, August 10. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Verda's name to St. Francis Terrace, 345 E. 1st St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
In addition, the family would like to thank Verda's friends and extended family for all the notes and visits, as well as the staffs of St. Francis Terrace and Hospice Home of Hope for their care and kindness.
