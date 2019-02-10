Verna Mae Bronkhorst



Fond du Lac - Verna Mae Bronkhorst, 92, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at GranCare Nursing and Rehabilitation.



She was born on November 1, 1926, in Oshkosh, the daughter of William and Hannah Gabrielson Dalum. She married Wilbert Bronkhorst in West Bend. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2001.



Verna was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She made a number of lap robes for the Christian Home in Waupun. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and liked to bingo at Grancare.



She is survived by her children: Sandra (Robert) Fretschel of Waupun, Candice (Steven) Smith of McFarland, Joy (Ralph) Brown of Schofield and Scott (Barb) Bronkhorst of Delafield; her grandchildren: Jeremy Smith, Jennifer Smith, Ryan Rouse and Lucas Bronkhorst; two great-grandchildren: Isaac McKinley and Adahlia Rouse; her sister, Laverne Simpson and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wilbert, her son Larry Erler and her grandson, Eric Rouse.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 120 Sheboygan Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dawn Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Wedges Prairie in Lodaga.



Thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope and Gran Care for care and compassion shown to Verna and family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Hope.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019