Verna Mae Weber
Mount Calvary - Verna Mae Weber, age 86, of Mount Calvary, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary.
She was born April 14, 1933, in the Town of Forest near Mount Calvary to Herman & Olive (Brenner) Weber.
Verna attended Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Mount Calvary; she graduated from Goodrich High School in 1951. Following graduation, Verna started working at Giddings & Lewis where she worked for a short time and then moved to California for three years and returned back to Wisconsin at her old job at Giddings & Lewis. After retiring from G&L, she worked part time at the Edgarton St. Peter Petak Law Office and babysat for her family.
Verna visited 48 of the 50 states. She enjoyed her polka dances; especially to Frankenmuth, MI, doing crossword puzzles, reading, quilting, and watching the Cubs and Packers.
Verna is survived by her sisters, Sr. Elaine Weber of Milwaukee and June (Ralph) Birschbach of Mount Calvary; her sister-in-law, Rita Weber of Mount Calvary; and her brother-in-law, Michael Michels of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; great-great nieces; great-great nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman & Olive Weber; her brothers, LeRoy Weber & Merle (Katie) Weber; her sisters, Luella (Joseph) Leitner, Mary (Joseph) Kohlman, and Dellene Michels.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Verna will be laid to rest in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Verna's family at the church in Mount Calvary on Thursday, February 20th from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
Verna's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the 5th floor staff at St. Agnes Hospital and to the wonderful staff at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary for the excellent care given to her.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020