Vernice Lenz

Fond du Lac - Vernice (Vern) Lenz, 94, of The WoodLands of Fond du Lac, went to eternal life on October 5, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1926, in Campbellsport, WI, the daughter of Reuben and Matilda Backhaus. Vern went to Campbellsport High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.



On April 4, 1947, she married Bill Lenz, at St. Lucas Church in Kewaskum. Before raising her family, she worked as an elementary school teacher. She taught in Wautoma and at Columbus School in Campbellsport. She was actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Ladies' Aid in Dundee and Waucousta Womens' Club. Vern enjoyed her grandchildren and all nature, especially bird watching.



Survivors include: Dede Speder of Tucson, AZ, and her children Jeff (Jelene) and Scott; Cheryl Lenz (Bill) of Evanston, IL, and her daughters Tatiana Calvo and Amara (Alfredo) Calvo-Hernandez; Michele Van Hulle (Gary) of Prescott Valley, AZ, and her children Ben (Michelle) Corcoran and Nicole Corcoran; Bill Lenz (Valerie) of Henderson, NV, and their sons William (Shelley), Jackson (Laura) and Taylor (Nasslynne); Sheila Brzeski (Matt) of Greenfield, WI, and her daughter Tonya (Andy) Kabele; Chari Purchatzke (Lee) of Dallas City, IL, and their sons Tyson (Malinda) and Ross (fiancé, Lauren). She also had 13 great grandchildren: Morgan and Matthew Speder, Santiago and Marco Hernandez, Audrey, Nora and Liam Corcoran, Davis and Layla Lenz, Madison and Aiden Lenz, Alexandra Kabele, Nolan and Graydon Purchatzke. She is further survived by one sister, Beatrice Dins of Dundee.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister Dorothy Pieper of Eden, and a brother, 2nd Lt. Delbert Backhaus, killed in Normandy in WW II.



Due to the covid restrictions, a private burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Dundee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be gifted in Vern's name to Hospice Hope 239 Trowbridge Dr. Fond du Lac, WI 54937, St. Peter's Lutheran Church 1600 S. Main St. Fond du Lac, WI 54937 or Trinity Lutheran Church of Dundee W494 Elm St. Campbellsport, WI 53010.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Pastors Michael Zuberbier and Matthew Guse of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Dr. Michael Sergi, the wonderful people of WoodLands of Fond du Lac and Hospice Hope.



Twohig Funeral Home in Fond du Lac is assisting the family.









