Beaver Dam - Vicki L. Liesch, 61, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully at her home Friday, June 19, 2020 with her daughters holding her hands.
Vicki was born in Portage, WI the daughter of Robert and June Farrington Grunke. Vicki worked various jobs in the area throughout her life. Her most recent and favorite job was with Taher Food Service, working in the Beaver Dam School District. On June 11, 1994 she married Christopher Liesch at their home in Waupun. Chris and Vicki had a camper in Birnamwood where they loved to spend their time and made many close friends. Chris and Vicki enjoyed visiting various casinos. Most recently one of her last wishes was one more trip to the casino which she took with her daughter, Tracy.
Vicki is survived by her daughters: Melissa (Todd) Bille of Waupun and Tracy (Will) McGarry of Princeton; a step-daughter, Heather (Travis) Trader of Menasha; grandchildren: Brenden and Abigail Bille, Michelle and Breanna Deaver, Elijah and Caleb McGarry, and Kesy, Sebastian, Logan, and Alyvia Trader; a great-granddaughter, Madison whom she couldn't wait to meet; a brother, Michael (Laurie) Grunke of Fond du Lac; a sister, Lisa Grunke of Portage; step-mother, Mary Liesch of Hortonville; as well as many other family members and friends.
Vicki was preceded in death by her second husband, Christopher Liesch; her parents, Robert and June Grunke; and a sister in infancy, Susan.
A special thank you to the Agnesian Cancer Center, especially the ladies in Waupun; Agnesian Hospice for their care and compassion; special neighbors, George Ann and Louise for their support and help; as well as many other friends. We were humbled by the number of friends supporting her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.