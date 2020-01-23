|
|
Vicky Elliot-Ganz
Waupun - Vicky Lynn Elliott-Ganz, age 57 of Waupun, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Vicky was born in Manitowoc on July 27, 1962, the daughter of Jerome and Betty (Dembski) Elliott. She lived in Manitowoc until moving to Waupun, where she then went to school. After graduating from Waupun High School, she attended Moraine Park Technical College where she obtained a degree in Culinary Arts. During her life, she worked for Marshview Gas Station, Mullins, Wood Shed, Drs. Foster & Smith, Zales, and Wal-Mart. On November 7, 1986 her daughter Tiffany was born. They moved to Eagle River for 13 years before moving back to Fond du Lac, where she reconnected with Rob in 2010. On September 15, 2012, they finally were united in marriage at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac. In 2017, Vicky was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and fought her battle for over 2 years. During her free time, Vicky loved to plan parties and do crafts, as well as cook and bake. She loved animals, especially the moose, and also enjoyed sunflowers.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Rob Ganz of Waupun; daughter, Tiffany (Chris Verdine) Elliott; mother, Betty Elliott; stepson, Bruce (Holly) Ganz; stepdaughter, Becca (Adam) Ganz; brothers, David (Kathy) Elliott and Mark (Carmen) Elliott; adopted daughter, Holly (Jerrod) Jahn; nieces and nephews, Mike, Julie, Erika, Ben, Jessica, Chrissy, Steven, Sam, Josh, Marcus; her beloved cat, Sophie; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Elliott; grandparents, Oscar and Alma Elliott, and Alois and Gladys Dembski; family friends, Tedd, Shirley, Dennis, and Karen Fritz; her dog, Klondike; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Vicky will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope for the wonderful care they gave to Vicky.
If desired, memorials in Vicky's name may be directed to the Children's Cancer Research Center at Froedert Hospital, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020