Victor B. Rose
Fond du Lac - Victor Bernard Rose, 90, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020, after returning home from a short stay at St. Agnes Hospital.
Vic was born March 5, 1930, to William and Marie (Grahl) Rose. He grew up in the "Gardens of Eden". He attended the "famous" Jackson School, and then Fond du Lac Sr. High, where he majored in baseball. Vic loved all sports and played baseball many years on various teams. He loved golf with friends. Later years he enjoyed pitching horseshoe and dartball on Flood Oil's team. He was employed with East Central Breeders of Waupun and American Breeding Service of DeForest. The highlight of his work years was setting up the Artificial Breeding Program, on a 1000 cow dairy in San Marcus, California and Gilbert, Arizona. He was very proud of the field stone he split on the past two homes.
Vic served his country in the Army from 1952 to 1954, as a cook. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church for 53 years. He loved hunting and fishing, shot many deer and turkeys. He also enjoyed his time volunteering at Oshkosh EAA for 15 year and was a volunteer at Hospice Home of Hope. Vic and Jean enjoyed traveling in their 5th wheel camper and were able to visit all but Maine, Vermont and Hawaii.
Missing him very much, will be his wife Jean (Gralapp) Rose, he married April 14, 1956. They were blessed with four children: Patricia (Al) Bleck Hamilton of Horicon, Thomas Rose (deceased), Melanie (Karl) Lenser of Conway, Arkansas and Frederick (Keri) Rose of Greenville; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, his brother, David and a sister-in-law, Nancy Gralapp, great niece, Sandy, many cousins and so many friends.
Private family services will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Empire Cemetery, with Rev. Barry Vegter officiating.
Special thanks to home agencies that assisted him to stay at home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Campus Life/Youth for Christ at Grace Evangelical Free Church.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020