Victor D. Lucas
Lomira - Victor D. Lucas, age 85, of Lomira, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.
Victor was born on September 27, 1933 in Milwaukee. As a teenager Victor came to live with the Carl and Gladys Bernhard family. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Korea. Victor was a proud member of the Theresa American Legion Post #270 and was fortunate enough to go on the 2015 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. When he returned from military service, Victor married and moved to West Bend and became an auto mechanic. Following his time in West Bend, he moved to Reno, Nevada and became a cowhand, living on the open range and helped round up cattle. Later he worked in a grocery store and was also a handy man. In 1998, he returned to Theresa and reconnected with his family and friends. In his spare time Victor enjoyed being outdoors and especially hunting and fishing.
Victor is survived by his two foster brothers, Robert (Carol) Bernhard of Theresa, Chuck (Marlene) Bernhard of Theresa; two foster sisters, Karen Schwenk of Milwaukee and Sarah Bernhard of West Bend; foster sister in law Karen Bernhard, special friends Ann Fuerbringer, Mallony Fife, Don Schrauth, and Kim Chiconas. He was further survived by other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gladys Bernhard, and his brother Ronald.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Theresa. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at church with the Rev. Jon Learman officiating. Burial will take at the Union Cemetery in Theresa with the military honors presented by the Theresa American Legion Post 270.
In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Victor may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Theresa American Legion Post #270.
Special thanks to Rev. Jon Learman for his spiritual support, the staff at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira for their exceptional care and also to Agnesian Hospice in Fond du Lac for their support as well.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 8, 2019