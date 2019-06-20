Victor W. Freund



Fond du Lac - Victor W. Freund, 86, of rural Fond du Lac, passed away on June 19, 2019 at the Villa Loretto in Mt. Calvary. He was born on April 8, 1933 to the late Henry P. and Rosa (Steffen) Freund.



Victor was united in marriage to Esther M. Stephanie on April 7, 1956 at St. Peter Catholic Church.



Victor and Esther owned and operated the homestead family dairy farm. He is a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg. He was a member on the Holy Name Society and was formally a church choir member. He also served on New Holstein School board and served as a former treasurer for the Town of Taycheedah.



Victor is survived by his wife of 63 years, Esther; six children, Daniel O. (Barb); Michael (Debbie); Debra Ann (Sidney DuBinion); Joyce (Allan) Schumacher; James (Lisa) and Vicki Lynn (Brian) Buechel; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Freund and Mary Freund; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one great grandchild, Dawson Schumacher and siblings, Bernice (Alois) Braun, Melvin, Clarence (Edwina), Elmer (Clarissa), Orville, Ruth (Orlando) Schmitz and Genevieve (Art) Gellings.



Visitation: Victor's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:45 PM at St. John the Baptist Church-Johnsburg, N9288 Cty W. Malone, WI 53049.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 6:00 PM following the visitation at St. John the Baptist Church, Johnsburg with Fr. Larry Abler O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Private burial will take place in the St. Peter Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the Villas of the Holyland in Mt. Calvary, Agnesian Hospice Hope and the nurses at St. Agnes Hospital for their compassionate care for Victor.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 20, 2019