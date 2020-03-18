Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Victoria A. Johnson


1961 - 2020
Fond du Lac - Victoria Ann Johnson, 58, of Fond du Lac passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on November 30, 1961, in Sierra Madre, CA, the daughter of David and Janet Herman Quesenberry. She was a graduate of Royal Oak High School, Class of 1980. She attended Glendale College & USC. On November 7, 2005, she married Scott M. Johnson.

Victoria was a member of Spirit of Life Church. She loved Jesus, her church family, and the small groups at church. Scott and Victoria opened affordable family pet grooming beginning in May 2000, where she loved grooming dogs and teaching others. She loved her standard poodles, Ian and Quint. She loved the beach, mountains, flowers and going on Caribbean Cruises. Above all her passion was her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Scott M. Johnson, her daughters: Felisha Bredek and Candice Fine; her four grandchildren: Wesley, Mila, Barron and Bentley; her parents: David and Janet Quesenberry; three sisters: Karen Cunningham, Tammy Huey and Jenny Boutaiba and seven nieces.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, her uncles Leroy (Harriet) Quesenberry and John Quesenberry.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

"Only when our greatest love is God, a love that we cannot lose even in death, can we face all things with peace. Grief was not to be eliminated but seasoned and buoyed up with love and hope." -John Piper

Kurki Funeral Chapel is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
