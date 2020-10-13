Victoria Gongorek (Kaniecki)
Fond du Lac - Victoria Gongorek (Kaniecki) passed quietly with peace in her heart at her Sandy Beach Rd residence on Sunday, October 11th. Vicki, a native of Fond du lac, graduated from North Fond du Lac high in 1972. After graduating, she chose to serve as US Navy Hospital Corpsman - working in the blood donation unit of the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1978.
In 1979, Vicki married Steve Kaniecki on the shore of Lake Winnebago. The couple then moved to Bethesda, Maryland where Vicki continued her Healthcare career as a Medical Assistant for a physician Practice. In January 1983, they relocated to Evansville, Indiana where Vicki gave birth to her first child, Marina Danielle. In late 1984, the couple welcomed their second child, Kyle Stephen. In 1987, the family moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania while Vicki returned to her Healthcare career in the emerging Urgent Care field. In 1991, the family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and in 1994 the couple separated, and Vicki returned to Fond du Lac to continue raising Marina and Kyle.
Vicki was incredibly passionate about mental health and spent 20 years working for Winnebago Mental Health institute before retiring in 2017. Prior to retiring she also became licensed as a massage therapist where her natural talents were undeniable. She often recognized pain in others before they knew it was there themselves and lived to make those she came in contact with feel physically and emotionally better. "Attitude is everything", was a saying repeated in her household for generations. She lived by those words and was always positive and cheery, smiling and goofy. She certainly loved life. All who knew her will never forget her infectious smile and talkative nature. She loved her animals, playing cards, shooting pool with the gals, tending her garden, spending time with her friends, and bragging about how proud she was of her children.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruth (née Warner) Gongorek, as well as her sister, Cynthia Gongorek. She is survived by her children, Marina Kaniecki of Baltimore, MD and Kyle Kaniecki of New York, NY.
Our family extends a special thank you to our wonderful neighbors on Sandy Beach, as well as her numerous friends. We couldn't have provided the level of care during her battle with cancer without your extraordinary generosity. We'd also like to thank Dr. Dan Johnson and the team at St. Agnes Cancer Center for their remarkable dedication.
Per Vicki's wishes and due to concerns for the risks of COVID to extended family and friends, she will be laid to rest by close relatives only on Saturday October 17th at St. Charles Cemetery in Taycheedah. Knowing how concerned for the wellbeing of others Vicki was, the family plans to hold a celebration of her life at her home in 2021 once it is safe to comfort one another with hugs.
In lieu of flowers, Vicki requested that donations be made in her name to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Fond du Lac at www.namifonddulac.org
.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com