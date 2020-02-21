|
|
Victoria M. Koehn
Lomira - Victoria "Vickie" M. Koehn, age 95, of Lomira, formerly of Brownsville, passed away at Hope Health and Rehab on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1925 on the family farm between South Byron and Brownsville. She was the daughter of Raymond and Julia (Rockel) Sampson. On August 7, 1947 she married Wally Koehn at St. Paul's in Brownsville. He was the love of her life, Wally preceded her in death on February 23, 1998.
She was employed during her life at the Brownsville Canning Company, Berger's Ladies Apparel, and most recently at Walmart in Fond du Lac as a greeter for 14 years. She was forced to retire in 2011 due to health problems. Vickie had lived in Brownsville all her life, living on the "Koehn" family homestead for 62 years. She was very proud of her home and yard. Her holiday decorations were very important to her.
Vickie was past President of the Dodge County Homemakers and past President of Fountain City Lodge (Railroad). She was also a Mayflower Descendent. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brownsville. She was a very talented lady, who could sit down at her sewing machine and change any piece of fabric into a beautiful piece of clothing. She could also do plumbing, plastering, and could fix her own lawnmowers. Vickie loved her family and loved to host her many cook-outs in her backyard. She also loved her Korbel Brandy.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Emerson of Atlanta, GA, Pennae (Alvie) Wiese of Leroy, and James (Patti) Koehn of Fond du Lac; granddaughters, Ashley Koehn and Angela (Orlando Jones) Koehn of Brooklyn, NY; step grandchildren, Michele (Brian) Wix of Oakfield, Rochele (Brian Cramer) Wiese of Brownsville, and Matthew (Jenni) Wiese of Leroy; step great grandchildren, Kyle and Kolton Serwe, Tanner and Talon Wix, Chelsy Wiese, Chase Cramer, Jaden, Brennan, and Braxton Wiese; step great great grandchildren, Willow Leneve and Tayden Johnson, also twin great grandchildren due in April. Vickie is further survived by her sister-in-law, Pat Sampson of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in laws; sisters, Barbara Schwefel and Bertie Jacobs; brothers, Carlton and Cecil Sampson; step grandson, Michael Wiese.
Per Vickie's wishes, private visitation and funeral services will be held. Memorials in her name may be made to a .
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Hope Assisted Living, Hope Health and Rehab, and Agnesian Hospice for the care and compassion given to Vickie of the years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020