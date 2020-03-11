|
Viola A. Schmitz
Chilton, Wisconsin - Viola A. Schmitz, age 97, of Chilton, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein. She was born February 16, 1923 in St. Peter, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Joseph & Gertrude (Sabel) Kraus.
Viola married John Schmitz on October 18, 1944 at St. Peter Catholic Church and they farmed together on the Schmitz homestead until their retirement in Brothertown in 1981. John preceded Viola in death on August 18, 1998.
Viola is survived by a daughter: Betty Geiger; her sons: Dennis (Sue) Schmitz, Lester (Shirley) Schmitz, William Schmitz; 2 sisters: Leona & Irma; a brother: Gene (Marge) Kraus; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law: Jim; a daughter-in-law: Barbara; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry & Josephine Schmitz; her siblings and siblings-in-law: Joseph Karls, Ambrose (Marilyn) Mueller, Marvin (Minerva) Birschbach, Herbert Kraus, Herman (Lovina) Laudolff, Harold (Agnes) Schmitz and Leo (Betty) Schmitz.
Funeral service will be at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with Dcn. Dennis Bennin officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Jericho. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until 4:45 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Viola's family would like to thank the Calumet County Home Care & Hospice, as well as the entire staff of the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein for all of their loving care. They would also like to thank the many friends and family members who have been a blessing with prayers, kind words of support and food that was brought to the house.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020