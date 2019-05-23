|
|
Violet G. Dehring
Iowa City - Violet Georgette Dehring (nee Schwandt), 93, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
She was born in Kekoskee, Wisconsin on August 26, 1925. She was the daughter of Paul & Mary (nee Koehn) Schwandt. She was baptized September 25, 1925 at St. Peter's Lutheran church in Kekoskee and confirmed there July 30, 1939. She and Alfons Dehring married on Easter Sunday March 28, 1948. During & after World War II, she taught in several one room schools around Waupun & Leroy. A summer of instruction at 'Normal School' was her preparation for teaching. She met Al, when she & her class would walk to the Dehring farm to collect her paycheck from the school board treasurer. She, Al & his brother Raymond Dehring operated this dairy farm (Gill Creek Farm, Leroy Township). She and Al retired to Brownsville in the early 70's. She was very organized & often the secretary-treasurer in organizations. She loved to spend time with family & friends. She recently moved to Iowa to be close to family. She most recently lived in Pleasantview Nursing Home, Kalona, Iowa.
When in Wisconsin, she was a member of St. Paul's Christian & Women's Ministry, Dodge County and Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, and the Lomira Senior Citizen's Group
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Dehring Haima, MD and her husband Robert Haima (Iowa City, Iowa); two grandchildren, Christopher Haima and wife Shema Haima, MD, Gold Coast, Australia and Laura Haima (Iowa City). She is survived by a sister-in-law, Pearl Schwandt (Medina, Ohio), and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, and her husband, who died October 14, 1992.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran church, 605 Highland Ave., Brownsville, with graveside burial following.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Building Fund or bell choir, Alfons & Violet Dehring Scholarship at Lomira High School, or a .
The family would like to thank Pastor Carter, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Brownsville, Pastor Degner, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, & all her caregivers at Pleasantview.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Violet's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 23, 2019