Fond du Lac - Violet M. Broberg, 101, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born on July 14, 1918, in Renwick, Iowa, the daughter of Elias and Anna Gard Broberg. Violet was an employee at Sears for many years. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Carl Broberg.

There will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Estabrooks Cemetery.

