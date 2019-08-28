Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery
686 Fond du Lac Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery
686 Fond du Lac Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet P. Pierce


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet P. Pierce Obituary
Violet P. Pierce

Fond du Lac - Violet P. Pierce, age 102, formerly of Fond du Lac, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at KindredHearts Senior Living in Plymouth. She was born on August 3, 1917, in Madison, WI, the daughter of William and Julia (Peeters) Quiner. Violet lived in Milwaukee until moving to Fond du Lac in 1980. Violet was self-employed for many years making her own jewelry and selling it to establishments in Milwaukee. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and then Holy Family Parish. She loved to read and go to rummage sales. She adored her family and especially cherished her time caring for her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Dianne Hahn of Plymouth; four granddaughters, Kathleen (Gary) Vater of Plymouth, Jeanette Gumieny of Green Bay, WI, Julie Barta of Fond du Lac, Nicole (Scott Fisher) Estes of Waukesha; great-grandchildren, Kristin, Jordan, Jenna, Cory (Ashley), Jessica, Hannah; three great-great-grandchildren, Colton, Weston, Judson; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chester G. Pierce Jr; three sisters, Pearl Quiner, Elaine "Daisy" Podvin and Ruby Holek; one brother, Chester Quiner.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 1-2 PM at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the mausoleum at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the past and current staff at KindredHearts in Plymouth for their loving care of Violet over the past six years.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now