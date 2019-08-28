|
Violet P. Pierce
Fond du Lac - Violet P. Pierce, age 102, formerly of Fond du Lac, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at KindredHearts Senior Living in Plymouth. She was born on August 3, 1917, in Madison, WI, the daughter of William and Julia (Peeters) Quiner. Violet lived in Milwaukee until moving to Fond du Lac in 1980. Violet was self-employed for many years making her own jewelry and selling it to establishments in Milwaukee. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and then Holy Family Parish. She loved to read and go to rummage sales. She adored her family and especially cherished her time caring for her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Dianne Hahn of Plymouth; four granddaughters, Kathleen (Gary) Vater of Plymouth, Jeanette Gumieny of Green Bay, WI, Julie Barta of Fond du Lac, Nicole (Scott Fisher) Estes of Waukesha; great-grandchildren, Kristin, Jordan, Jenna, Cory (Ashley), Jessica, Hannah; three great-great-grandchildren, Colton, Weston, Judson; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chester G. Pierce Jr; three sisters, Pearl Quiner, Elaine "Daisy" Podvin and Ruby Holek; one brother, Chester Quiner.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 1-2 PM at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the mausoleum at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the past and current staff at KindredHearts in Plymouth for their loving care of Violet over the past six years.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019