Virgil H. Kraemer



North Fond du Lac - Virgil H. Kraemer, 91, of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born January 9, 1928 in Cascade, WI, the son of Henry and Alma Lubach Kraemer. Virgil graduated from Waldo High School and attended U.W. Madison. On September 24, 1949 he married June J. Hetebrueg in Beechwood, WI. Virgil worked for Capitol Engineering in Brookfield, Kenro Corporation in Fredonia, and retired from Mercury Marine in 1989. He was an avid sports fan, playing baseball, softball, and dartball. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and visiting with friends and family.



He is survived by his wife, June; two sons, Richard (Jeanette) Kraemer of Cambridge and James (Debra) Kraemer of Oshkosh; three grandchildren, Kathryn (Ben) Schlueter, Robert (Andrea) Kraemer, and Angela Gibson; six great grandchildren, Owen, Sam, Tenley, Sophie, Easton, and Emersyn; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Byron; and brother, Roland (Elizabeth) Kraemer.



The visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Church of Peace. The memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held in Beechwood Cemetery in Sheboygan County.



Memorials are appreciated to Church of Peace Building Fund or Parkinson's Association.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 19, 2019