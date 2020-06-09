Virginia A. Krause
1924 - 2020
Fond du Lac - Virginia A. Krause, age 96, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on February 27, 1924, in Oshkosh, the daughter of George and Stella (Mickels) Grusnick. On April 10, 1948, she married Arman K. Krause at St. Joseph's Church in Waupun. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2007. Virginia was a secretary at St. Mary's Church Rectory and also worked at St. Agnes Hospital in admissions. She was a Girl Scout leader for fifteen years, member of Altar Society and church choir, and was a crossing guard for over eighteen years. Virginia loved fishing, crocheting, bingo, cooking, camping, board games, cards, Yahtzee with Arman, and most of all spending time with family.

Survivors include her children, Ken (Linda) Krause of Fond du Lac, Jerry (Debbi) Krause of Fond du Lac, Mary (Richard) Klubertanz of Stoughton; thirteen grandchildren, Tammy, Craig, Theresa, Scott, Tim, Christine, Mike, Jim, Christopher, Kyle, Amanda, Kayla, Carissa; twenty-three great-grandchildren; son-in-law Dan Sweet; one sister, Rosemary Detweiler; brother-in-law, Wallace Krause; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arman; two daughters, Rose Sweet and Elizabeth Krause; one grandchild, Jonathon; one brother, George; her sisters, Laverne and Margorie; mother-in-law, Marie Krause; sisters-in-law, Esther, Lillian, Marian, Wilma, Rita; brothers-in-law, Francis, Anthony, Marion, Norman, Gilbert, Phillip.

Private visitation and service will take place for the family. Burial will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park. A celebration of life service for Virginia will be planned at a later date.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
