Virginia "Ginny" (Gallagher) Fellman



Fond du Lac - The last of the Gallagher girls is gone. Virginia Gallagher Fellman died peacefully Wednesday, June 5, of natural causes in Fond du Lac. She was 85.



Ginny was born February 8, 1934, to Joseph and Irene (Hazen) Gallagher. She resided in Fond du Lac all her life.



Ginny graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1951. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a degree in education from Marian College.



Upon graduation, she taught at an elementary school for a year. Ginny then worked for Mercury Marine in their Main Street office. There she met Robert Fellman whom she married in 1962.



Ginny was all about family, friends and a good party. She always remembered birthdays and anniversaries and loved to bring people together. Ginny held her last party on May 28 in her room at Lake View Place with family, friends and her two cats, singing songs and enjoying family videos, pizza, and wine.



Ginny loved to travel, visiting family, exploring the U.S., and watching sunsets at her condo in Door County. She also traveled internationally, including a recent extended family trip to Norway to visit her husband's relatives. But Ginny's favorite destination by far was her beloved Ireland, which she visited eight times, kissing the Blarney stone for good luck.



Every Wednesday afternoon in recent years, Ginny played sheepshead at the Fond du Lac Senior Center (a 10 takes a king, she insisted). She also enjoyed playing other games, such as poker, Boggle, and charades with family. She attended The Round Table at South Hills and concerts at Buttermilk Creek Park and the Performing Arts Center.



Ginny was passionate about the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badger football and basketball teams. Ginny was especially proficient in finding a Wisconsin connection in anyone she met. A morning crossword puzzle and a nightly martini rounded out her days.



She is survived by her children: Megan (Tony Rosso) Fellman of Chicago, Illinois; Carrie (Ian) Gustin of Denver, Colorado; Katie Fellman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Greg (Noëlle) Fellman of Denver, Colorado; her cherished grandchildren: Aidan, Maura, Fiona, and Conor Gustin of Denver; and Nathaniel and Maxwell Fellman of Fort Wayne; niece Maureen Dumas; and many other loving nieces and nephews.



Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her sisters Beverley, Patricia, and Marilyn, and her parents Joseph and Irene Gallagher.



Visitation: Family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, June 13, at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac. There also will be visitation from 9:30 to 11 am on Friday, June 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac.



Services: A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny Fellman's name to the Fond du Lac Humane Society, 652 Triangle Road, Fond du Lac, and St. Vincent de Paul Society, 330 N. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac.



Zacherl Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary