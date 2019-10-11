Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Simonson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia G. "Ginny" Simonson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia G. "Ginny" Simonson Obituary
Virginia G. "Ginny" Simonson

Fond du Lac - Virginia G. "Ginny" Simonson, 76, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Chatham, N.J. on Saturday, May 1, 1943 to Lawrence and Constance (Healey) Rears. On Saturday, November 9, 1963, Ginny married Donald "Don" Simonson in Chatham.

Ginny loved traveling and once Don retired, they spent six months out of the year living in the Florida Keys. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Don; three children, Pam Simonson, Don (Ronda) Simonson and Greg (Jessica) Simonson; and eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Jordan, Brandon, Trinity, Lainey, Carter and Kendall. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Rears.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Ginny's honor be directed to St. Agnes Hospital Home Care & Hospice - Home of Hope, 239 Trowbridge Dr., Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 6:30 PM. Cremation will take place following the services.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Hospice Home of Hope for the care given and compassion shown to Ginny.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now