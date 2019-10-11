|
|
Virginia G. "Ginny" Simonson
Fond du Lac - Virginia G. "Ginny" Simonson, 76, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Chatham, N.J. on Saturday, May 1, 1943 to Lawrence and Constance (Healey) Rears. On Saturday, November 9, 1963, Ginny married Donald "Don" Simonson in Chatham.
Ginny loved traveling and once Don retired, they spent six months out of the year living in the Florida Keys. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Don; three children, Pam Simonson, Don (Ronda) Simonson and Greg (Jessica) Simonson; and eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Jordan, Brandon, Trinity, Lainey, Carter and Kendall. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Rears.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Ginny's honor be directed to St. Agnes Hospital Home Care & Hospice - Home of Hope, 239 Trowbridge Dr., Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 6:30 PM. Cremation will take place following the services.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Hospice Home of Hope for the care given and compassion shown to Ginny.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019