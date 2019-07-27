Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Virginia Salchert


1930 - 2019
Fond du Lac - Virginia C. Salchert, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hospice Home of Hope on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee to John and Lottie Bczynski on April 15, 1930.

Virginia met Bernard Salchert at a New Year's Eve dance. They were united in marriage at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac in 1956. Bernard was the love of her life. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Virginia was very devoted to her children and loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by children Debbie (David) Kuechler, MaryBeth (Dave) Tillmans and Dorothy Salchert; daughter-in-law Linda Resop Salchert; grandchildren Kevin Collien, Mandy Salchert, Bernie (Gretchen) Kuechler, Andre Salchert, Sarah Kuechler, Tony (Annie) Collien, Sam Tillmans and Will Tillmans; great grandchildren Isabella Collien, Allison Kuechler and Nathan Kuechler. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, son, Bernard and sister, Dorothy Haag.

SERVICES: Virginia's family invites relatives and friends to a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. A private family burial will follow.

Virginia's family is grateful to the staff and volunteers at Hospice Home of Hope for the excellent care of their mother and their compassionate support for the family.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 27 to July 28, 2019
