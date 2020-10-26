Virginia "Ginger" Schulze
Fond du Lac - Virginia "Ginger" Schulze, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frederick "Fred" Schulze. Virginia was born November 25, 1932 to John and Clara Stanley. Ginger was a longtime resident of Fond du Lac, WI. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, painting, gardening, and reading. Her greatest joy was spending countless hours with her three great grandsons.
Ginger is loved, missed and survived by daughter, Cindy (Larry) Van Ert; son, Jay (Marvel) Schulze; granddaughter, Andrea (Michael) Schmitz; great grandsons, Andrew, Joseph, and Thomas; step granddaughter, Bailey O'Connor (deceased); brothers, John (Mary) Stanley and Thomas (Mitzi) Stanley; and many nephews, nieces, and friends; friend and caregiver, Lori Lohry.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, no services will be held at this time. If desired, memorials in Ginger's memory can be made to the Fond du Lac Public Library.
