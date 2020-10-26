1/
Virginia "Ginger" Schulze
1932 - 2020
Virginia "Ginger" Schulze

Fond du Lac - Virginia "Ginger" Schulze, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frederick "Fred" Schulze. Virginia was born November 25, 1932 to John and Clara Stanley. Ginger was a longtime resident of Fond du Lac, WI. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, painting, gardening, and reading. Her greatest joy was spending countless hours with her three great grandsons.

Ginger is loved, missed and survived by daughter, Cindy (Larry) Van Ert; son, Jay (Marvel) Schulze; granddaughter, Andrea (Michael) Schmitz; great grandsons, Andrew, Joseph, and Thomas; step granddaughter, Bailey O'Connor (deceased); brothers, John (Mary) Stanley and Thomas (Mitzi) Stanley; and many nephews, nieces, and friends; friend and caregiver, Lori Lohry.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, no services will be held at this time. If desired, memorials in Ginger's memory can be made to the Fond du Lac Public Library.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
