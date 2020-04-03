|
Vivian B. Cruckson
Fond du Lac - Vivian Barbara Cruckson, nee Donner, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St Agnes Hospital, in Fond du Lac, WI.
She was born January 12, 1931, in Oshkosh, WI, to Raymond and Stephanie (Yanko) Donner. She was the third of sixteen children and is survived by eleven brothers and sisters.
After Vivian graduated from Oshkosh High School, she worked for The National Life Insurance Company.
Vivian is survived by her loving husband of almost 69 years, Fred Arthur Cruckson. They were united in marriage on April 21, 1951.
One of Vivian's proudest accomplishments were her 8 children. She is survived by Stephanie (Michael) Diliberto, Catherine Findling, John (Judith) Cruckson, Jennifer (Paul) Ziegelbauer, James (Lori) Cruckson, Sharon (Evan) Schwalbe, Susan Cruckson and Peter (Hlee) Cruckson; thirty-three grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Knitting, quilting and the Green Bay Packers were some of Vivian's favorite passions. She was always ready to lend an ear and offer heart-felt advice. She had many close friends and sisters that she kept in contact with throughout her life.
Her family will miss most, her feisty spirit and her complete devotion to those she loved.
The family would like to thank her doctors, Dr. Gabriel Litman and Dr. Jay Findling, for the compassionate care they gave our mother.
Online condolences may be offered at www.ZacherlFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020