Vivian F. Koenen
Fond du Lac - Vivian F. Koenen, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac. She was born June 26, 1931 to the late Lawrence P. and Amelia (Vander Bloemen) Wilson.
On June 18, 1949 she married Bernard Koenen at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Fond du Lac.
Vivian worked for O'Brien Dry Goods in her earlier years. Most people would remember Vivian from her work at the Flea Market in the West Scott Plaza. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Vivian's biggest enjoyment was cooking. She also had a passion for antiques and playing Bingo.
Vivian is survived by her two children, Robert (Mary) Koenen of Fond du Lac and Edith "Dee" Thomma (Special Friend Dale) of Chilton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Beryl Worm of Michigan; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie in 2013; her parents; son-in-law, Stephen Thomma; sister, Janet (Don) Singleton and brother-in-law, Eugene Worm.
Per Vivian's request, no services will be held at this time during the current pandemic. Entombment will be in Chapel of Risen Christ, Calvary Mausoleum.
Memorials may be directed to the Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
"The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Gabriel Litman for his care for Vivian for many years and to Comfort Keepers for their care and compassion given to Vivian and the family."
