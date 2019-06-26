Vivian "Annie" Fero



Fond du Lac - Vivian "Annie" Fero passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1930 in Poy Sippi, Wisconsin and is survived by four brothers, Frederich "Fritz", David, Gary and William Schroeder, and two sisters, Mary Mueller and Barb Butzlaff. Seven of Annie's children also remain. They are Donna Lemke, and Steven, Michael, Anthony, Thomas, Kenneth and Andrew Fero. Grandchildren include Cassie Ekhoff, Tyler and Cody Fero and Isaac, Joseph and James Lemke. There are five great grandchildren, Aiden, Logan and Eli Ekhoff and Liam and Logan Fero.



"Granny Annie" was the matriarch of the family and was much loved by them and everyone she came to know over her many years. She will be dearly missed. A memorial gathering is being planned. Please call Steve Fero for details. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary