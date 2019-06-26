Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Fero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian "Annie" Fero


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian "Annie" Fero Obituary
Vivian "Annie" Fero

Fond du Lac - Vivian "Annie" Fero passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1930 in Poy Sippi, Wisconsin and is survived by four brothers, Frederich "Fritz", David, Gary and William Schroeder, and two sisters, Mary Mueller and Barb Butzlaff. Seven of Annie's children also remain. They are Donna Lemke, and Steven, Michael, Anthony, Thomas, Kenneth and Andrew Fero. Grandchildren include Cassie Ekhoff, Tyler and Cody Fero and Isaac, Joseph and James Lemke. There are five great grandchildren, Aiden, Logan and Eli Ekhoff and Liam and Logan Fero.

"Granny Annie" was the matriarch of the family and was much loved by them and everyone she came to know over her many years. She will be dearly missed. A memorial gathering is being planned. Please call Steve Fero for details.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now