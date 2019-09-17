|
|
Vivian Gertrude Raddatz
Fond Du Lac - With great sadness the family of Vivian Gertrude Raddatz announces her passing on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Vivian, daughter of the late Charlie and Gertrude Loomis, was born and raised in Fond Du Lac, WI. Vivian was married to the late Leonard Raddatz, a successful business owner in excavating. Vivian will lovingly be remembered by her daughter Charlotte (Jeff) Strong and her son Leroy (Laurie) Raddatz, her doting grandsons Jason (Zolaikha), Michael (Elizabeth), Adam (Kelly) and Samuel (Corrina), and her great-grandson Pierce.
Vivian had a passion for travel, reading, crossword puzzles, quilting and love of family. She worked at Wells Manufacturing as a Bookkeeper and retired from Fond du Lac's Lutheran Nursing Home. She was also one of the early members of the International Association of Administrative Professionals. Passionate about her work, family and friends she will be missed dearly.
A private family memorial service will be held Oaklawn Cemetery on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019