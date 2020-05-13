|
Wallace "Wally" Peters
Waupun - Wallace Peters, age 96 of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Christian Homestead.
Wally was born on March 11, 1924, in Waupun, WI, a son of Walter and Norma (Engler) Peters. He served in the Naval Air from 1942 to 1943. On September 2, 1944, he was united in marriage to Shirley Bentley at Pella Lutheran Church. Wally was employed at Central State Hospital for 35 years as a Foreman of Industries. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking in his work shop and golfing. Wally was a member at Fox Lake Golf Course for 30 years and served on the board. He was a member of the American Legion Post 210 and a lifelong member of Pella Lutheran Church where he served as an Usher, an Elder and a member of the finance committee.
Wally is survived by his wife, Shirley; two children, Bonnie Jo (Merten) Harmsen of Fond du Lac and Randall (Carla) Peters of Waupun; ten grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Peters; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Bentley; son-in-law, Ira Palmer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marme Palmer, three sisters, Lois Pautsch, Ardell Miller and Helen Kreuger and a brother-in-law, Ellsworth Bentley.
A private graveside service was held.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice Home of Hope or Pella Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank Wally's hospice nurses especially Sandy, Pam and Heather, as well as Val, Katie and Briana at the Homestead.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 13 to May 20, 2020