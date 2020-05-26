|
|
Wally Allen
Neshkoro - Wally Allen, age 80, of Montello, formerly of Neshkoro, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage. He was born on May 2, 1940, in Antigo, WI, a son of Robin and Lucille (Kimball) Allen. On November 7, 1959, Wally married Jacqueline Sullivan at St. Louis Church in Fond du Lac. He worked for Leach Truck for 17 years as a manufacturing engineer. Wally also drove truck for 11 years and retired from Weiland Trucking in Wautoma.
Wally was mechanically gifted, he could fix anything. His tractor was his pride and joy. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, hunting, playing bingo, golfing and bowling. Wally also enjoyed socializing with people. Most of all, his family was very important to him.
Those Wally leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Jackie Allen of Neshkoro; 4 children, David (Gloria) Allen of West Bend, Tracy Allen of Coloma, Wanda (Marty) Birschbach of Neshkoro, Vicki (Tom) Preissner of Wautoma; 8 grandchildren, Lisa, Tricia; Timothy, Cortne; Angela, Erin, Eric, Jessica; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother, James (Patsy) Allen; sister, Bonnie Prickette; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robin and Lucille Allen; grandson, Bobby Birschbach; 3 sisters, Patricia Allen, Rita Allen, Marciene Meisner; 2 brothers, Robert Kimball, Richard Steele.
A memorial service for Wally Allen will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m., at the Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home, 303 Harvard St., in Princeton. Rev. Gary Zacharias will officiate the service. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Wally with his family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 26 to May 28, 2020