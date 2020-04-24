|
Walter A. Finke
Eldorado - Walter A. Fincke, 81, of Eldorado died April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born the son of Wesley and Esther Fincke on October 8, 1938 in Fond du lac. Walter served in the U.S. Army from 1958 - 1959 in Germany and again from 1966 - 1969 in Vietnam. On December 23, 1971 he married Virgina Hebert. Walter was a laborer for Mercury Marine for 37 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Rosendale United Church of Christ. Walter was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and be in his back forty. He was involved with the Brandon Food Panty and will be remembered for being a generous and caring man. Walter loved to help people.
He is survived by his six children, Kim Bell of Milwaukee, Sandy (Dave) Luth of Indiana, Virgina Fairbank of Fond du Lac, Amy Jo Kivioja of Fond du Lac, Walter Fincke Jr. of Fond du Lac, and Kenny Jay (Terry) Fincke of Fond du Lac; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Arlene) Fincke of Fond du Lac. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; one sister. Harriet Kletzene; and a grandson, Michael Bell.
A visitation and service will be held at a later date, followed by a burial at Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 24 to May 3, 2020