1/1
Wanda M. Pitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda M. Pitt

Fond du Lac - Wanda M. Pitt, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Crossroads.

She was born on February 21, 1930, in Rosendale, the daughter of Claude A. and Esther B. Zickert Holterman. On March 28, 1948, she married Gilbert Pitt, at Peace Lutheran Church, in Rosendale. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1994.

Wanda worked as a seamstress at Florence Eiseman in Fond du Lac. She was a longtime member of Peace Luthern Church in Rosendale. Wanda loved spending her time with family.

She is survived by her children: Bruce (Carol) Pitt, Gary Pitt and Lynn (Daniel) Possin all of Fond du Lac, five grandchildren: Marci (Corey) Balson, Carrie (Jeff) Hanzel, Claudia (Steve) Galligan, Amy (Jacob) Schebe and Howard (Gina) Possin; ten great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Joan (Ken) Fude of Rosendale, Susan (Bill) Krueger of New Berlin, Kay (Rudy) Hernandez of Hayward, CA and Sandy Koenig of Fort Myers, FL and her brothers-in-law Richard Phillips of Fond du Lac and Ronald Bradley of Ripon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Barbara (Warren) Miller, an infant son Mark, sisters: Barbara (William) Shafer, Mary (Tom) McCann and Ruth Bradley, her brother David Holterman, niece, Dawn Holterman, brother-in-law: Joe Koenig.

There will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at Rosendale Cemetery.

Memorials in Wanda's name may be directed to the Fond du Lac Humane Society www.fdlhumane.org/make-a-donation/ or a charity of ones choice.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, 920-921-4420.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved