Wanda M. Pitt
Fond du Lac - Wanda M. Pitt, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Crossroads.
She was born on February 21, 1930, in Rosendale, the daughter of Claude A. and Esther B. Zickert Holterman. On March 28, 1948, she married Gilbert Pitt, at Peace Lutheran Church, in Rosendale. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1994.
Wanda worked as a seamstress at Florence Eiseman in Fond du Lac. She was a longtime member of Peace Luthern Church in Rosendale. Wanda loved spending her time with family.
She is survived by her children: Bruce (Carol) Pitt, Gary Pitt and Lynn (Daniel) Possin all of Fond du Lac, five grandchildren: Marci (Corey) Balson, Carrie (Jeff) Hanzel, Claudia (Steve) Galligan, Amy (Jacob) Schebe and Howard (Gina) Possin; ten great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Joan (Ken) Fude of Rosendale, Susan (Bill) Krueger of New Berlin, Kay (Rudy) Hernandez of Hayward, CA and Sandy Koenig of Fort Myers, FL and her brothers-in-law Richard Phillips of Fond du Lac and Ronald Bradley of Ripon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Barbara (Warren) Miller, an infant son Mark, sisters: Barbara (William) Shafer, Mary (Tom) McCann and Ruth Bradley, her brother David Holterman, niece, Dawn Holterman, brother-in-law: Joe Koenig.
There will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at Rosendale Cemetery.
Memorials in Wanda's name may be directed to the Fond du Lac Humane Society www.fdlhumane.org/make-a-donation/
or a charity of ones choice.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
, 920-921-4420.