Wattamar B. "Wally" Reimer
Fond du Lac - Wattamar B. "Wally" Reimer, 92, of Fond du Lac, died at his residence on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born in Hilbert, Wis. on Tuesday, September 13, 1927, the only child of Walter and Meleta (née Biel) Reimer. On Saturday, February 14, 1948, he married Virginia Miller in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on Thursday, April 5, 2012.
Wally loved camping with his good friends, Frank and Gloria. His church and bible study group were very important to him. Wally enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was known as "Mr. Fix-It" for his ability to fix and/or sew anything.
Survivors include six children, Karen Smith, Lori (Steven) Krueger, Tina White, Francine (and husband John Reul) Reimer, Walter (Tammy) Reimer and Shane (Christine) Reimer; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Carol (Bernie) Ebert; and his sister, Rosemary (Robert) Burns.
Visitation will be held from 9am - 12pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Community Church Fond du Lac, N6717 Streblow Dr. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will begin at 12:00pm with Pastor Adam Utecht officiating. Burial in Estabrooks Cemetery will follow the service.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019