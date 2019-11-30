|
|
Wayne A. Zuhlke
Waupun - Wayne A. Zuhlke, 77, of Waupun, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Wayne was born December 22, 1941 in the Westfield Township, in Marquette County, the son of Wilbert and Leona Prochnow Zuehlke. Wayne received his diploma from the Westfield School System. On December 28, 1963 he married Linda Nowak in Wautoma. Wayne was employed by Quinn Plumbing and Heating for three years and Speed Queen Laundry Co. in Ripon for 40 ½ years from which he retired. Wayne was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun where he served as an usher, elder, was on the finance committee, and was also a trustee.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda Zuhlke of Waupun; children: Douglas (Judy) Zuhlke of Waupun, Debra (Bill) Watson of Janesville, Donna (Jerry) Ascher of DePere, and Dawn (Jerry) Austin of Green Bay; 11 grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; and three sisters: Karlene (Dennis) Briese of Montello, Kay (Curtis) Smith of Madison, and Bev (Tim) Bisbee of Poynette.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harlan Zuhlke.
Funeral services for Wayne A. Zuhlke will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019