Wayne D. Stoegbauer
North Fond du Lac - Wayne D. Stoegbauer, Sr, 87, of North Fond du Lac, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Touchstone Assisted Living. He was born November 30, 1931 in Fond du Lac, the son of Raymond and Stella Hall Stoegbauer. Wayne served over 20 years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force serving two tours in Korea, retiring in 1971. On May 4, 1999 he married Patricia M. Vander Gallien in Galena, IL and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2015. After retiring from the military he worked at Parkway Lanes where he was a manager and taught bowling lessons. He later opened Fondy Bowler Haven. In 2000 he started The Cane Man, a custom woodworking shop. He was a member of the Fond du Lac Bowling Hall of Fame, bowling many 300 games in his career and was a former member of the Elks Club. Wayne enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing, traveling, and especially loved being with his family.
After his military service he raised his four children, Mark Stoegbauer of North Fond du Lac, Jeanne (Rich) Floyd of Eden, LeAnn Feilbach of Fond du Lac, and Wayne Jr. (Sherri) Stoegbauer of Montello; his grandchildren, Colin (Cierra) Weber, Megan (Cory) Siedschlag, Michael Feilbach, Kaleena (Charlie) Lord, Janessa, Garrett, Kaelee, and Coleton Stoegbauer; great grandchildren, Carson, Jaxson, Evelyn, and Anders; his sister, Sandy (Dennis) Tyson of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; step father, Isadore Brunette; his wife, Pat; Carol Laquey, the mother of his children; and two sisters, Joyce (Herb) Hoeft and Judy (Sonny) Bellman.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Military honors will be conducted and cremation will follow the traditional services.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Touchstone Living Center and to Agnesian Hospice for the excellent care given to Wayne.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019