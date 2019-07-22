Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Wayne J. Poepping


1957 - 2019
Wayne J. Poepping Obituary
Wayne J. Poepping

Fond du Lac - Wayne J. Poepping, age 62, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 27, 1957, in Fond du Lac, the son of Dominic and Geraldine (Fisher) Poepping. On August 6, 2002, he married Donna Goldapske in South Dakota. Wayne worked for sixteen years at Wieser Concrete. He enjoyed going up north, hunting, fireworks, four-wheeling, woodworking, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all he really loved his dogs Bandit and Sadie.

Survivors include his wife Donna of Fond du Lac; his children, Brooke Morris of Fond du Lac, David (Jennifer Raasch) Schwartz of Fond du Lac, Deral Schwartz of Fond du Lac, Dawn Schwartz of Fond du Lac, Dale (Steph Chatham) Schwartz of Fond du Lac; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way; his siblings, Shirley (Harv) Millar of Oshkosh, Sandra (Raul) Hernandez of Arlington, TX, Alan Poepping of Athelstane, WI; brother-in-law, Vic Lauderdale of Denton, TX; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Darlene Lauderdale and Joanne Poepping.

Visitation will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12 noon at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12 noon. Cremation will follow the service.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 22 to July 24, 2019
