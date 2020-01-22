|
Wayne R. Belongia
Fond du Lac - Wayne Richard Belongia, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on June 8, 1950 to Bernard and Adeline (Nell) Belongia in Fond du Lac.
Wayne was united in marriage to Cheri A. Pongrace on August 21, 1971 at the Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.
Wayne graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1969. He worked for Mercury Marine for 43 years as a Machinist, with most of the years in Plant 17. Wayne was very active in the Union Lodge 1947 as a union steward and the State AFL CIO Conservation committee as a secretary.
Wayne was an avid hunter. He enjoyed many seasons of hunting with his sons up at the cabin. He also enjoyed sturgeon spearing for many, many years. He played many years of softball in his younger years in Brandon, Oakfield and in Eden. He was active in lots of other sports too. He attended many raffles and banquets over the years and enjoyed to go to casinos during their time up at Keyes Lake Campground of Florence, WI. Wayne loved to spend time with his wife, children and many grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life, Cheri; four children, David (Holly), Michael (Heidi), Scott (fiancé Sondi) and Sandi (Fred) Schallert; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Elaine Sandbeck, Donald (Mary) and Karen Westphal of; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle in Feb. 1999; his parents; brother-in-law, Jerry Sandbeck and aunt Margie Sharkey.
Services: The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 2:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street Fond du Lac. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM following the visitation. Cremation will follow traditional services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope.
The family extends their heartfelt thank you to Dr. Julie Schneider and to Agnesian Hospice for their care and compassion given to Wayne.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020