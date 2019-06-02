Wendy Kay (Brehmer) May



Fond du Lac - Wendy Kay (Brehmer) May, 58, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1961 to the late Wilmer Brehmer and Ruby (Marshall) Ertel.



Wendy graduated from Brillion High School in 1979. From graduation she enlisted in the US Army and served for four years. She was honorably discharged. She continued her education at UW Oshkosh, and became a teacher for the emotionally disturbed and learning disabled at CESA New Holstein. After that, she enjoyed spending time with her only daughter.



Wendy is survived by her only daughter, Celeste May; two previous stepchildren, Nicholas and Ryan King; three siblings, Gloria (Paul) Laabs, Linda (John) Witzke and Steven Brehmer; many nieces and nephews and other relatives.



She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, LeRoy Ertel and one brother, Greg (Carol) Brehmer.



A Celebration of Life Memorial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, 2019 starting with a service at 2:00 PM at the Gazebo at Lakeside Park. Cremation has taken place.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary