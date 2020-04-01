Services
Werner O. Hoops

Werner O. Hoops Obituary
Werner O. Hoops

Malone - Werner O. Hoops, age 91, of Malone "Pipe", passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after suffering an apparent heart attack and stroke.

He was born September 14, 1928, in Milwaukee to William & Ida Hoops. He served in the Army from 1950-1952. On September 10, 1951, he married Audrey Kramer in Milwaukee; Audrey preceded him in death on December 27, 2002.

Werner's life-long profession was as a bricklayer; working with the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union Local 8-WI for area masonry companies. Following his retirement, he and his wife moved from Wauwatosa to their hobby farm in the Town of Calumet near Pipe where he spent well over 30 years of his retirement.

He enjoyed driving/owning motorcycles, camping, working on his farm, boating, and of course rummaging as well as having an occasional conversation with a stranger he just met or with one of his many friends.

Werner is survived by his daughter, Diane (Brian) Roelke of Muskego; his sister, Mildred "Millie" (Roger) Mc Namer of Cape Coral, FL.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William & Ida Hoops; and his wife, Audrey.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
